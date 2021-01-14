Thursday, 14 January 2021

Magic moments: January 14

    The Bannerman family ...
    The Bannerman family Dwayne, Joe (4) and Annabel (2), of Auckland, have fun at New Haven beach, at the Catlins River mouth, on December 28. PHOTO: KATY BUTTON
    Libby Maclennan (6) and Isla Grant (7), share in some ...
    Libby Maclennan (6) and Isla Grant (7), share in some flying fox fun at the Woodhaugh gardens on January 10.PHOTO: CRAIG GRANT
    Bellbird triplets ready to fly the nest in Owaka. PHOTO: DIANA NOONAN
    Riley Middlemiss (13) visited Purakaunui Falls on Sunday, January 10. PHOTO: JO MIDDLEMISS
    Isaac and Georgie Adams knee boarding on Lake Benmore on January 12. PHOTO: MEKKA BURNS
    Our readers captured these Magic Moments and you can be in to win if you send us yours.
    Delight your friends and family, captivate our readers and share your favourite holiday images.

    Follow the instructions below and photos to magicmoments@odt.co.nz

    Email your pictures with the photographer's name and phone number,  a description of who and what the photo shows and where and when it was taken and ages if relevant.

    First prize: Photo Warehouse wraparound canvas print to the value of $200

    Two runner-up prizes: Wraparound canvas print to the value of $100

    Allied Press reserves the right to store electronically any pictures entered in the competition and to use the images in any of its publications, including online.

     

