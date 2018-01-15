Monday, 15 January 2018

Magic Moments: January 15

    Sam Burke (12) and Herbie the dog, enjoy a dip in the Otematata River. Photo: Anna Spittle
    Wielding his new water gun, Darcy Johnston (4), of Palmerston, chases his dad, Aaron, on...
    Chris Jordan drives to All Day Bay at Kakanui, accompanied by his whippets. Photo: Christian Jordan
    Cousins Tayla Morris (10) and Arlo Morris (5) explore the tunnel at Tunnel Beach, near Dunedin,...
    Fern, Tylah, Arie and Oliver Whiunui admire the catch of the day from Lake Aviemore. Photo:...
    Jess, originally scared of the water, is in full flight after a ball thrown into a swimming pool....
    Our readers captured these Magic Moments around Otago and you can be in to win if you send us yours.

    Email your pictures to magicmoments@odt.co.nz with the photographer's name and phone number, description of who and what the photo shows and where and when it was taken, with ages if relevant.

    First prize: a Nikon 360 KeyMission Action Camera; RRP $695.00
    Second and third: one A3 Realphotos full canvas image of your photo.
    All published photos: a free enlargement from Jonathan's Photo Warehouse, Dunedin.

