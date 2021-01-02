Saturday, 2 January 2021

Magic Moments: January 2

    The Mitchell and Bennett families, of Prebbleton, and the Bell family, of Windwhistle, at Airport Rd, Alexandra, before their rail trail adventure. PHOTO: JUNE SINCLAIR
    Elsie Mitchell (6) reads to Greyson Mitchell (20 months) at Glendhu Bay camp. PHOTO: DEB MITCHELL
    Caitlin (13) and Nicholas (8) Hore at Queens Park, Invercargill, on Christmas Eve. PHOTO: MAUREEN HORE

    Our readers captured these Magic Moments and you can be in to win if you send us yours.
    Delight your friends and family, captivate our readers and share your favourite holiday images.

    Follow the instructions below and photos to magicmoments@odt.co.nz

    Email your pictures with the photographer's name and phone number,  a description of who and what the photo shows and where and when it was taken and ages if relevant.

    First prize: Photo Warehouse wraparound canvas print to the value of $200

    Two runner-up prizes: Wraparound canvas print to the value of $100

     

