Monday, 3 January 2022

Magic Moments: January 3

    A wet waxeye takes a break from drinking in a Dunedin garden on December 29. PHOTO: CHARLENE KOEN
    Ivy the Chihuahua encounters a bird and snail in a Lawrence herb garden on Boxing Day. PHOTO:...
    Tyson Sheat (1) puts Christmas tree decorations away at his grandparents’ house near Palmerston...
    Jill and John Kennedy relax at home in Mornington, Dunedin on Christmas Day. PHOTO: PAULA KENNEDY
    Lake Te Anau, seen from the start of the Kepler Track on December 28. PHOTO: REBECCA WILSON
    Chris Bell (37) and son Spencer (4) on the Queenstown luge on December 30. PHOTO: CHRIS BELL
    Ash Mangan (10) at Amberly Beach on Boxing Day. PHOTO: BARRIE MANGAN
    Our readers captured these Magic Moments and you can be in to win if you send us yours.

    Delight your friends and family, captivate our readers and share your favourite holiday images.

    Entries will be published from December 27 to January 17. 

    Follow the instructions below and photos to magicmoments@odt.co.nz

    Email your pictures with the photographer's name and phone number, a description of who and what the photo shows and where and when it was taken and ages if relevant.

    Everyone who has a photo published in our competition can take the original file to Jonathon's Photo Warehouse in Dunedin and receive a free enlargement. 

    First prize: A Panasonic TZ90 valued at $497 and a $100 canvas print. .

    Second prize:  A Panasonic TZ90 valued at $497. 

    Third prize: A set of AZ40 Technics earbuds valued at $229.

    Allied Press reserves the right to store electronically any pictures entered in the competition and to use the images in any of its publications, including online. 

     

     

