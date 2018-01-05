Friday, 5 January 2018

Magic Moments: January 5

    Isabel Martin (8), of Wanaka, jumps for joy at the start of the school holidays as the sun sets over Brighton Beach. Photo: Briony Martin
    Jack Spriggs (14) tries out his old cycle at Lake Ruataniwha Holiday Park on December 29. Photo: Anne Gosnell
    Graeme MacLeod and Tony Familton, both of Oamaru, descend back to their bikes from the summit of Mt Kyeburn (1636m), near Danseys Pass, on December 27. The snow line of the Ohau Range is visible in the far distance. Mt Kohurau (2009m), the highest peak...
    Braving the chilly water at St Bathans on December 28 are (from left) Roree Latimer (9), Morgan Crossley-Little (13), Craig Latimer, Kelly Latimer and Blake Latimer (6), all of Dunedin. Photo: Brendon Latimer
    Matt Hurring (10) takes a New Year’s Day swim in Lake Waihola. Photo: Nik Hurring
    Addison Griffiths, of Christchurch, has her first ice cream while visiting her grandparents in Taieri Mouth. Phoito: Angela Moore

    Our readers captured these Magic Moments around Otago and you can be in to win if you send us yours.

    Email your pictures to magicmoments@odt.co.nz with the photographer's name and phone number, description of who and what the photo shows and where and when it was taken, with ages if relevant.

    First prize: a Nikon 360 KeyMission Action Camera; RRP $695.00
    Second and third: one A3 Realphotos full canvas image of your photo.
    All published photos: a free enlargement from Jonathan's Photo Warehouse, Dunedin.

