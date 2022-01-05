Wednesday, 5 January 2022

Magic moments: January 5

    Yuki Quintino (2) and Rodrigo Quintino (39) relax at Bobs Cove track on Boxing Day. PHOTO: TOMOMI...
    Wayne and Nic Corbin complete the job, assisted by Karen Corbin, in a sawing event at the...
    Shelby Thompson (3), of Outram, has some water fun on the Taieri Plain on Sunday. PHOTO: BREE...
    Sika, Amber Hannah and Moose on the Benmore Peninsula track on December 29. PHOTO: PAUL HANNAH
    Ty enjoys a boat ride on Lake Dunstan on Monday. PHOTO: KIM OGIER
    Macandrew Bay beach is packed on a hot, sunny Sunday, January 2. PHOTO: BRIAN MILLER
    Fraser Malcolm-Swindells (5) at his gran and poppy’s place in Dunedin on Monday. PHOTO: DEB KELLY
    Our readers captured these Magic Moments and you can be in to win if you send us yours.

    Delight your friends and family, captivate our readers and share your favourite holiday images.

    Entries will be published from December 27 to January 17.

    Follow the instructions below and photos to magicmoments@odt.co.nz

    Email your pictures with the photographer's name and phone number, a description of who and what the photo shows and where and when it was taken and ages if relevant.

    Everyone who has a photo published in our competition can take the original file to Jonathon's Photo Warehouse in Dunedin and receive a free enlargement.

    First prize: A Panasonic TZ90 valued at $497 and a $100 canvas print. .

    Second prize:  A Panasonic TZ90 valued at $497.

    Third prize: A set of AZ40 Technics earbuds valued at $229.

    Allied Press reserves the right to store electronically any pictures entered in the competition and to use the images in any of its publications, including online. 

