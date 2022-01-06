Thursday, 6 January 2022

Magic moments: January 6

    Ruby Robson (5) watches as cousin Amelia Claridge (10) feeds her 3-week-old Ayrshire calf named Honeysuckle at the family farm near Oamaru on Tuesday. PHOTO: GLEN CLARIDGE
    Zeus and Gus ready for a tow on Lake Ruataniwha on Tuesday. PHOTO: KERRI KENNEDY
    Erin (8) and Jonathan (4) Loo unsuccessfully protecting their sand castle at Middle Beach on Monday. PHOTO: MICHEAL LOO
    Wildflowers at Lake Pukaki on New Year's Eve. PHOTO: KYLIE MARIE TRAINOR
    A New Year's Eve bonfire lit by revellers in Osborne township, near Dunedin. PHOTO: VERNICE TE TAU
    Louis Alexander (6) at the bike park in Waimate on December 20. PHOTO: LESLEY TENNENT
    A wax-eye in a Dunedin apple tree on Tuesday, December 28. PHOTO: EMMA LLOYD
    Scott Brown (12) jumps watched by brother Cam (14) at the Arrow River, near Queenstown, on Boxing Day. PHOTO: LARISSA BROWN
    Elouise Miller jumps down to her father Roger Miller off the Macandrew Bay jetty on Boxing Day. PHOTO: BRIAN MILLER
    Lindsay Thomas in front of Milford Sound and Mitre Peak on December 28. PHOTO: CALLUM MUIR
    Spencer Bell (4) with a two-and-a-half-pound rainbow trout on Lake Dunstan on Tuesday. PHOTO: TREVOR BELL
    The sun on a day of 30degC heat at Te Anau on Sunday. PHOTO: LAURA WILLIAMS
    Mikayla Johnston (left) and Christie Palmer (both 16) jump into Lake Dunstan at Lowburn on New Year's Day. PHOTO: MEL PALMER
    Sika, Moose and Bandit on St Clair Beach at sunset on December 20. PHOTO: AMBER HANNAH

    Our readers captured these Magic Moments and you can be in to win if you send us yours.

    Delight your friends and family, captivate our readers and share your favourite holiday images.

    Entries will be published from December 27 to January 17.

    Follow the instructions below and photos to magicmoments@odt.co.nz

    Email your pictures with the photographer's name and phone number, a description of who and what the photo shows and where and when it was taken and ages if relevant.

    Everyone who has a photo published in our competition can take the original file to Jonathon's Photo Warehouse in Dunedin and receive a free enlargement.

    First prize: A Panasonic TZ90 valued at $497 and a $100 canvas print. .

    Second prize:  A Panasonic TZ90 valued at $497.

    Third prize: A set of AZ40 Technics earbuds valued at $229.

    Allied Press reserves the right to store electronically any pictures entered in the competition and to use the images in any of its publications, including online. 

