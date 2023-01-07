Saturday, 7 January 2023

Photos of the Year: 7 January

    1. Slideshow Section
    A man rides a boat past toll plaza amid flood water on main Indus highway, following rains and...
    A man rides a boat past toll plaza amid flood water on main Indus highway, following rains and floods during the monsoon season in Sehwan, Pakistan.
    Scotland's Eilidh Gorrell in action on the balance beam at the Commonwealth Games, Arena...
    Scotland's Eilidh Gorrell in action on the balance beam at the Commonwealth Games, Arena Birmingham, Birmingham, Britain.

    Photos: Reuters