South Otago High School Senior Night of the Ball, SOHS, Friday, July 1, 2022

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image. Slideshow Section 0 Comments Leone Geldenhuys and Lochie Elder. Emma Bennett and Ashton Navarossa, with Tjai Valli and Aimee Johnson (partially obscured) following. Ashley Wendergelst and Arla Bunning. Jericho Sonio, Bonnie Shaw, Keira Edwards and Lucy Clark. Head boy and girl Josiah Goodwin and Shania Morado. Ingrid Scoon and Abby Stewart. PHOTOS: NICK BROOK Related Stories Kaikorai Valley College formal, St Clair Golf Club, Saturday, June 25, 2022 St Peter’s College formal, Gore Town and Country Club, Thursday, June 23, 2022 Ballet dancers compete Twirls and smiles aplenty Lawrence Area School formal, Simpson Park, Friday, June 3 Waitaki Boys’ and Girls’ High Schools combined formal, Loan and Merc, Oamaru, Saturday, June 11 Aurora College formal, The Cabbage Tree, Invercargill, Thursday, June 23 Rock’n’roll on the Taieri Day’s events ‘surpassed expectations’ Celebrating Matariki People: Fossil Creek Angus bull sale Angus ascendancy part of cycle More