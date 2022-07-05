Tuesday, 5 July 2022

South Otago High School Senior Night of the Ball, SOHS, Friday, July 1, 2022

    Leone Geldenhuys and Lochie Elder.
    Emma Bennett and Ashton Navarossa, with Tjai Valli and Aimee Johnson (partially obscured) following.
    Ashley Wendergelst and Arla Bunning.
    Jericho Sonio, Bonnie Shaw, Keira Edwards and Lucy Clark.
    Head boy and girl Josiah Goodwin and Shania Morado.
    Ingrid Scoon and Abby Stewart.
    PHOTOS: NICK BROOK