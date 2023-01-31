Tuesday, 31 January 2023

St Bathans Collie Club 100th anniversary community day, dog trial ground, Saturday, January 28

    The Heckler family, (from left) Elliott, Nikki, Emily (9) and Hayden (7), of Galloway.
    Zara Glenie and Amy Lee Matthews, both of Becks, and Claudia Knight, of Gimmerburn.
    Tricia Batkin and Annette Beattie, both formerly of Cambrian and now of Alexandra, and Barbara Morgan, formerly of St Bathans and now living in Dunedin.
    Buzz Airey, formerly of Lauder, and Bill Mason, formerly of Becks, both now of Alexandra.
    John Morgan, formerly of St Bathans and now of Dunedin, and the club’s oldest life member, Jim Morgan, of Omakau.

    PHOTOS: JULIE ASHER