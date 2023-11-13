Monday, 13 November 2023

Thousands flock to Hororata Highland Games

    1. Slideshow Section
    Chieftain Colin Forsyth officially opened the Hororata Highland Games. Photo: David Baird
    Chieftain Colin Forsyth officially opened the Hororata Highland Games. Photo: David Baird
    Brooke Rowbotham, Fran Fitzpatrick, and Amy Ferris. Photo: David Baird
    Brooke Rowbotham, Fran Fitzpatrick, and Amy Ferris. Photo: David Baird
    Chieftain Colin Forsyth with Kilted Mile winner Mac Smith and Donna Murry from FMG. Photo:...
    Chieftain Colin Forsyth with Kilted Mile winner Mac Smith and Donna Murry from FMG. Photo: Hororata Highland Games
    Brock Ridsdale. Photo: David Baird
    Brock Ridsdale. Photo: David Baird
    The BBC Eagles were the Tug O War champions. Photo: David Baird
    The BBC Eagles were the Tug O War champions. Photo: David Baird
    Highland Dancing Champion Sarah McCarthy with Colin Forsyth. Photo: Hororata Highland Games
    Highland Dancing Champion Sarah McCarthy with Colin Forsyth. Photo: Hororata Highland Games
    Pie eating champion Craig Homer. Photo: David Baird
    Pie eating champion Craig Homer. Photo: David Baird
    Photo: David Baird
    Photo: David Baird

    Thousands of people turned out for the 12th annual Hororata Highland Games on Saturday.

    Nearly 1000 competitors of all ages also took part in the traditional Scottish events, including a record number of highland dancers, pipers and drummers.

    A founding committee member of the event, Colin Forsyth, travelled from his home in Scotland to take up the role of chieftain at the games.

    More than 1000 people had a go at tossing a caber, as well as the pie eating, Kilted Mile, and Highland Challenge competitions. 

    A highlight of the day was the huge band march and chieftain's welcoming ceremony.

    The welcoming ceremony was followed by a massive Scottish Country Dance where the crowd got to jump the fence to the main arena to dance the specially choreographed 'Hororata Heavies' in celebration of 100 years of the Royal Scottish Country Dancing Society.

    Forsyth said he was blown away by how much the festival has grown.

    "12 years ago, I took a phone call. They said: 'We have this idea can you help us'.

    "I said: 'Why not' - and got on board. 

    "There was a lot of trust put in me and we got the first Hororata Highland Games off the ground.

    "The community took my ideas, questioned some, added a kiwi twist, and created one of the world's greatest highland games, and I know this because I have been fortunate to attend many games around the world. 

    "I was simply blown away as I wandered around the festival, it is just phenomenal.

    "The committee has stayed true to our initial vision but expanded it into something that was beyond my wildest dreams."

    The games are a community-run event with all proceeds benefiting the Hororata area.

    Fourteen community groups raised funds through the games for their causes and more than 200 volunteers helped deliver the event.

    Forsyth said: "It is a shining example of what a community can do by pulling together with a common vision.

    "It was one of the greatest honours that has ever been bestowed on me - to be the head of the Hororata Clan as their chieftain.

    "I am so proud of what the Hororata community is achieving.

    "Thank you to all the volunteers, competitors, stallholders, sponsors and everyone who came, it is you who make this event what it is."

    Overall results (full results to come)

    Heavy Championships

    Manawa Oceania Heavyweight Championship

    1st Terry Sparkes  from Australia (3rd time in a row)

    2nd Craig Manson from NZ

    3rd Liam Bourke

    Manawa Womens Hororata Highland Games Championship

    1st Fran Fitzpatrick from Australia 

    2nd Brook Rowebotham 

    3rd Amy Farris 

    Manawa Mens Hororata Highland Games Championship

    1st Connor O'Brien

    2nd Sion Rhys-Hughes

    3rd Jesse Bown

    Haraways Junior Warriors 

    TBC

    Pipe Band Champions

    The champion pipe band was awarded to the Grade 2 Celtic Pipe Band (Nelson). 

    Champion Highland Dancer 

    Sarah McCarthy

    Fern Tug O' War

    Mens - BBC Eagles

    Mixed - Rope Burners 

    FMG Kilted Mile

    Overall winner - Mac Smith 

    Hororata Pie Eating Competition

    Craig Homer

    Best Dressed Lad and Lassie

    TBC 

     

     