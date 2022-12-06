Tuesday, 6 December 2022

Wanaka Beerfest returns after being postponed last year due to Covid-19 Wanaka Showgrounds Saturday, December 3

    1. Slideshow Section
    Hanging out together are Ash Hughes (left) and Daniel Stone.
    Hanging out together are Ash Hughes (left) and Daniel Stone.
    Walking around Beerfest (from left) Alex Horsington and Janie Spooner pause for a photo after...
    Walking around Beerfest (from left) Alex Horsington and Janie Spooner pause for a photo after checking out some of the local stalls.
    From left, front, couples Pete Cookson, Nina Williamson, Belinda Legendson and Steve Bigman, are...
    From left, front, couples Pete Cookson, Nina Williamson, Belinda Legendson and Steve Bigman, are photobombed by another couple (from left, back) Craig and Saskia Guy.
    Spending time together (from left) Jay Orman, Toby Hancock-Fell, Ben Mains and (front) Lucy...
    Spending time together (from left) Jay Orman, Toby Hancock-Fell, Ben Mains and (front) Lucy Gullifer enjoy the range of beers on offer.
    Enjoying the range of stalls (from left) Dan Payne, Aaron Hollands and Rob Girvan take a moment...
    Enjoying the range of stalls (from left) Dan Payne, Aaron Hollands and Rob Girvan take a moment to catch up.
    Enjoying the afternoon are (from left) Wanaka based residents Olivia Caldwell and Olivia Faid.
    Enjoying the afternoon are (from left) Wanaka based residents Olivia Caldwell and Olivia Faid.
    Catching up are (from left) Ashlea Roughan, Julia Manthorpe and Jess May.
    Catching up are (from left) Ashlea Roughan, Julia Manthorpe and Jess May.
    After photobombing, (from left) Craig and Saskia Guy enjoy a moment together.
    After photobombing, (from left) Craig and Saskia Guy enjoy a moment together.

    PHOTOS: ASPEN BRUCE