Animals suffering, welfare group says

Footage of dead sheep and lambs on a muddy Southland farm has prompted a call-out from an animal welfare lobby group and an investigation from the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI).

Animal rights organisation Safe chief executive officer Debra Ashton said the group received the video from a member of the public which was recorded on Saturday and Sunday of a farm on State Highway 94, Milford R d.

She said the footage revealed "harrowing scenes of animal suffering", with dead animals across a mud-soaked paddock and others visibly shivering in the cold, unable to access shelter.

"I accept that ... animal welfare is one of those things that it’s hard to be everywhere at once, but it’s clear to me there aren’t enough resources in the area and that all of this work has been left up to, basically, a member of the public to capture this footage and then lay these complaints with MPI.

"Clearly the system is broken and they do need to have somebody that’s checking on the welfare of these animals.

"If that’s what our farming looks like, that’s a pretty bad example of animal welfare, isn’t it?"

She said Safe was calling for urgent reforms to ensure animals were no longer subjected to such "inhumane conditions, and to uphold the country’s commitment to animal welfare".

MPI acting manager of animal welfare compliance Richard Notley yesterday said MPI received a complaint about sheep in muddy conditions at a Southland farm and was investigating.

Footage of dead and dying sheep on a Southland farm was captured by a member of the public at the weekend and released by animal welfare group Safe. PHOTO: SAFE

The ministry had become aware of the footage yesterday through images shared on social media by the lobby group, he said.

"Animal welfare inspectors visited the farm on Sunday and found a small number of sheep and lambs in muddy conditions.

"While there was mud in one paddock, there were also large suitable drier areas that the ewes and lambs were able to access.

"The farmer has since moved newborn lambs and ewes from the affected paddock."

Mr Notley said the welfare of the animals was MPI’s No 1 priority and it would continue to monitor conditions on the farm as part of its investigation.

Each year, MPI staff conducted visits to farms to look at winter grazing practices, he said.

"Most farmers take the right actions to ensure the welfare of their animals during the winter and spring.

"People in charge of animals are responsible for their welfare and we will take action, including prosecutions, where we find evidence of people breaking the rules."

Environment Southland acting resource management Graeme McKenzie said it did not receive any reports of the incident, so was not investigating.

He and Mr Notley encouraged anyone who was aware of animal ill-treatment or cruelty to report it to the MPI animal welfare complaints freephone 0800 008 333.

