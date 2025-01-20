A&P show proves a popular day out

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Thousands attended the annual event on Saturday to experience its blend of agricultural and pastoral wonderland with a community-carnival-like atmosphere.
Visitors came from as far as the Czech Republic and Norway to enjoy Winton’s community gathering.
"I came to New Zealand for shearing," Czech Jana Sinova said.
"I work for Grant Moore Shearing in Southland. I just found out that I got into the final for the junior shearing division, so I’m really happy about it."
The shearing competition attracted a high number of entrants — both veterans and novices.
The number of female shearers had grown exponentially in the last 10 years, he said.
"We like to give the juniors a good go through the heats, so it encourages them to keep going," Mr Watkinson said.
Calf pair entrants Owen Bradley and Julia Eden were jubilant after they won first prize for their calves Java Luna and Java Mason.
"I’m feeling pretty good," Owen said.
Despite a sprinkling of rain in the late afternoon, the whanau-friendly event earned its title of "the greatest little show in Southland".