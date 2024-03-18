Arson suspected in Invercargill fire

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Police and fire investigators are looking into a suspicious bushfire near Invercargill.
Three fire trucks and three water tankers were called to a vegetation fire on Tiwai Point at 10.45pm on Sunday.
No one was evacuated and the fire has now been contained, a fire and emergency spokesperson said.
Investigators will visit the scene on Monday, alongside police.
It is believed the fire may have been started deliberately.