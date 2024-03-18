Monday, 18 March 2024

Arson suspected in Invercargill fire

    1. Southland

    Police and fire investigators are looking into a suspicious bushfire near Invercargill.

    Three fire trucks and three water tankers were called to a vegetation fire on Tiwai Point at 10.45pm on Sunday.

    No one was evacuated and the fire has now been contained, a fire and emergency spokesperson said.

    Investigators will visit the scene on Monday, alongside police.

    It is believed the fire may have been started deliberately.

    RNZ