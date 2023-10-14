Atmosphere fizzing as Penny Simmonds takes big lead

Penny Simmonds with a supporter. Photo: Ben Tomsett

The atmosphere is fizzing at National MP Penny Simmonds' party in Invercargill as she takes a comfortable lead in her electorate.

Over 100 people have gathered at the Kelvin Hotel, including Mrs Simmonds friends and family.

Mrs Simmonds has a decent head start in then the Invercargill electorate with 25% of the vote counted, with Mrs Simmonds at 9227 votes, ahead of Labour's Liz Craig (5272).

The crowd at National Party MP Penny Simmonds election party in Invercargill is over 120 strong. Photo: Ben Tomsett

Mrs Simmonds said the results were already looking better than this time last election, but it was still early days.

"I'm not going to count my chickens before they've hatched, but it feels better - the mood across the whole country feels better."

She said the large turnout was lovely.

"These people have been working so hard delivering fliers, putting up boarding, riding people, so it's lovely to be able to celebrate together."