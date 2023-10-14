Atmosphere fizzing as Penny Simmonds takes big lead

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Over 100 people have gathered at the Kelvin Hotel, including Mrs Simmonds friends and family.
Mrs Simmonds has a decent head start in then the Invercargill electorate with 25% of the vote counted, with Mrs Simmonds at 9227 votes, ahead of Labour's Liz Craig (5272).
Over 100 people have gathered at the Kelvin Hotel, including Mrs Simmonds friends and family.
"I'm not going to count my chickens before they've hatched, but it feels better - the mood across the whole country feels better."
She said the large turnout was lovely.
"These people have been working so hard delivering fliers, putting up boarding, riding people, so it's lovely to be able to celebrate together."