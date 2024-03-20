Bluecliffs residents allowed to go home

Bluecliffs residents are allowed to return to their homes from today. File photo

Evacuated residents of the Southland settlement of Bluecliffs have been told they can return home today.

As part of efforts to combat coastal erosion in the area, residents were asked to leave their properties earlier this month to allow work to clear a local dump site which authorities said could have contained explosives and other hazardous material.

Since the evacuation date of March 8, the residents have been accommodated in Tuatapere, and it was initially suggested they might be away from their homes for up to three weeks.

However, Emergency Management Southland Group Recovery Manager Lucy Hicks today advised they can now return to their homes.

She said work to remove material had concluded ahead of schedule, and about 2000 tonnes of rubbish had been removed.

"No explosives were found; however, the team removed a large amount of asbestos, which was separated and managed by specialists.

“The contractor and specialists have gotten through the work faster than anticipated, so the expected 21 days for residents to be out of their homes was reduced down to 12.”

She said the contractor and a landfill specialist completed the final inspection of the site this morning and confirmed it was safe for residents to return.

Traffic management would remain in place as contractors were still working on reinstating the area.

She said Bluecliffs Beach Rd was open only to residents and homeowners.

"The Bluecliffs area is still subject to a Transition to Recovery declaration. This is in place for a minimum of 28 days until 14 April."

Residents would continue to receive support from the recovery team.

“We know this has been a difficult time for the Bluecliffs community and we thank them for their patience. No decisions have been made about the future of Bluecliffs and at this stage all options remain on the table.

"The expected report on the opening was received last week, and the team are considering this. The local recovery team will work with the community to discuss these options.”