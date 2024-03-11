Bluecliffs state of emergency extended again

The state of emergency has been extended at Bluecliffs. File photo

The state of emergency at Bluecliffs has been extended for another week, until Sunday, March 17.

The small hamlet at the mouth of the Waiau River — 10km from Tūātapere — has been under a state of emergency since February 8 in the wake of ongoing erosion problems accelerated by the nearby river.

Residents were last week told to evacuate the settlement so work could be done at on old landfill that could contain asbestos and explosive material.

Southland Mayor Rob Scott advised of the extension in an update this afternoon.

“The decision to extend the state of emergency was made as we continue to support the community and progress work on the removal of the dump site material and the opening at the Waiau River mouth.

“Significant, swift progress has been made this week to start work on removing the material at the dump site and support the community through the evacuation needed to do this work safely."

The residents were told to evacuate their homes at a community meeting last Wednesday.

Not all complied, and police were called in to remove a mother and her three children on Saturday.

The state of emergency came after a single day in February when about 3m of land was lost to erosion at the hands of the river.

Mayor Scott said a 1km radius of the dump had been set up with security in place 24/7.

The site was set up over Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with containers, fencing, machinery and cameras being installed at the dump site.

Work within the dump site was due to start at 7am today but however strong winds have forced this to be delayed.

He said the work to remove the material could take up to three weeks.