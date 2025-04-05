Celebrating 20 years of support

REPORT & PHOTO: TONI MCDONALD

The Big Latch On celebrated its 20th birthday yesterday.

Hosting the 20th celebration of the global movement in Invercargill are (from left) Awarua Whanau Services mama and pepi service peer supporter Deli Diack, WellSouth Health promotions team leader Paula Hedges and Tamariki Ora nurse Cara Morton. The movement started in New Zealand.

Ms Hedges said the organisation started to encourage communities to get together and celebrate breastfeeding women.

"It hasn’t been something that women have been comfortable doing in public space or being proud of doing. So, it’s trying to shift the culture to make it acceptable and celebrate."