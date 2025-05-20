Claim of doctor shortages

PHOTO: ODT FILES

Nearly one in five doctor’s jobs is vacant at Southland Hospital, a health lobby group claims, and that is leading to burnout for those left.

Patient Voice Aotearoa said in a release yesterday there were extreme staff shortages across the nation including a 18% shortage at Southland Hospital.

Association of Salaried Medical Specialists spokesman Andrew Chick said he believed burnout was influencing doctors to become locums or go into private practice to gain more control of workloads and do without the same demands.

"They don’t want to stop being a doctor, but they want to be able to manage their workloads."

Locums [casual doctors] were able to do high-intensity work for shorter periods, then take time to recover before going back.

Mr Chick said an 18% hole in the Southland Hospital was "a really substantial one".

The one-in-five gap forced work patterns to change which put more pressure on senior medical staff, junior doctors — "it’s a major factor in causing burnout".

"With those kind of work patterns ... that really increases the amount of time that people have to do extra [shifts] and the lack of time they get for recovery."

Patient Voice Aotearoa chairman Malcolm Mulholland is concerned the shortages could lead to more hospital closures in rural areas until staff can be recruited.

He said the 18% vacancy was worrying but he believed the vacancies were higher in the emergency department.

"If the government fails to tackle the issue, we will start to see more doctorless hospitals or more hospitals shut their doors."

Mr Chick believed the influx of patients seeking treatment at an emergency department came from factors such as GP practices closing, higher GP fees, and deteriorated health through an untreated condition because a GP appointment was unavailable.

To mitigate the risks hospitals had implemented triage assessments to treat the most serious patients first, but staff fatigue meant there was a higher probability of mistakes happening.

— Toni McDonald