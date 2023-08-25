Council steers clear of red, rebuilds reserves

Environment Southland offices in Invercargill. PHOTO: ODT FILES

A forecast slide into the red has turned into a healthy black book for Environment Southland.

The council said earlier this week a prudent approach to managing the budget, combined with better-than-expected marine fee income and investment returns had helped turn around a forecast deficit and would enable it to begin to rebuild reserves.

The 2022-23 draft annual report financial results were released this week for review by the finance and performance committee which accepted the results when it met on Wednesday. They will go to the council in October.

Chief financial officer Tanea Hawkins said the council had budgeted for a $2.4million operating deficit in the 2022-23 financial year, but several factors helped turn things around and the council finished the year in the black.

"The final draft result for the year sees council in an improved financial position compared to that originally budgeted.

"The result is in line with the forecasts council received earlier in the year that were used to finalise the 2023-24 annual plan budgets and helped with decisions around the rate increase.

"It’s a good thing because we’re not adding to debt, we’ve saved some money, and we’re able to transfer some of that money to future reserves to go towards asset replacement and disaster repairs."

A significant amount of income related to the return of cruise ships, which contributed $2.1m in marine fees.

Income from dividends and interest was $750,000 better than budgeted, because of higher interest rates.

Council expenditure for the year was $1.9m under budget, and this related largely to deferred project spending.

Its investment portfolio had also increased by $1.5m at the time of reporting, but this was on paper only as the portfolio was based on a long-term investment strategy, which set aside income for asset replacement and disaster repairs.

The draft year-end result for council’s usual operations, including investment income, was $4.6m compared with a budgeted deficit of $2.4m.

In addition to its usual operations, the council budgeted for government funding of $10.7m for climate resilience and jobs for nature projects.

Timing meant the income received for the year was $2.3m less than budgeted. However the funds would be received this coming financial year.

Surplus funds were used to reduce debt and increase reserves and, as such, build up the financial resilience of council, she said.

With the marine fee reserve reduced to only $357,000, $1m of this year’s marine fee income would be transferred to the marine fee reserve to start building this back up.

The reserve previously held $3m, but with the halt of cruise ships, a significant amount was used during the Covid-19 response.

This reinvestment will ensure that coastal marine work could continue to be funded should the council need to call on reserves again.

The final results will be made available once the audit is completed and the annual report adopted in October.