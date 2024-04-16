Crews battle suspicious Southland building fire

Crews called for help to extinguish a large building fire in Southland which is being treated as suspicious.

A Fenz spokeswoman said crews from Nightcaps and Winton, and a tanker from Otautau were called to the fire in Heddon Bush at 1am this morning.

When crews arrived, they discovered a well-involved blaze at a building about 80 x 60 metres in size.

Crews at the scene transmitted a second alarm and another truck from Otautau showed up to assist, along with an additional tanker as well as an aerial appliance from Invercargill.

The fire was now under control.

The blaze is being treated as suspicious and fire investigators were attending the scene this morning, the spokeswoman said.

