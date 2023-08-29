Crews battle well-involved fire in Woodlands

Emergency services at a property in Woodlands this morning. Photo: Luisa Girao

Emergencies services are attending a well-involved fire at a property in Woodlands, near Invercargill this morning.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokesman said they received reports of a building on fire at 7.57am and initially responded with two fire trucks from Invercargill and Kingswell and a tanker from Wallacetown Volunteer Fire brigade.

"We arrived at the scene to an ablaze building fire, then escalated to what we call a second alarm."

Four fire trucks, three tankers and two support vehicles were then sent to the scene.

"Multiple crews are using multiple hose lines and working to extinguish the fire.

"At this stage, the cause of the fire is unknown."

A Fenz inspector would attend the scene to the causes, he said.

He did not provide information about injuries, but two ambulances were visible at the scene.

St John was unable to be reached for comment.