PHOTO: BEN ANDREWS

Boat Thongkam, of Gore, twirls his ladle in a pool of Taiwanese chicken noodle soup he made at this year’s Hokonui Culture Feast.

Mr Thongkam helped prepare several Taiwanese dishes for the event.

The feast is a celebration of all the cultures of the Gore District, complete with music, food and performances.

More than 20 different cultures were represented.