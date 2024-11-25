Delight as new adventure park opens

Diesel Ross, 14, Leith Barron, 12, Warren Ross, Jonathon and Kyahn Hamilton, 8, pedal up for their ascent down the new cycle trail at Bluff Hill. PHOTO: NINA TAPU

Motupōhue Adventure Park officially opened on the weekend and riders and walkers of all abilities scaled the hill with delight.

Veteran and novice adventurers took to Bluff Hill in droves, taking advantage of Bluff’s perfect conditions for a trail ride or hearty hike.

"To see this has been created, it's just, mind-blowing," Southland Cycle Trail Club former president Dave Beadle said.

"Putting these gravel trails on top is going to make it rideable all year round and for a much wider variety of people.

"It's going to be a real wee draw card for Bluff."

Te Wahi Tākaro o Motupōhue Park trails were designed by Dirt Dynamics in collaboration with Southern Land.

"We built it with the help of Southern Land who did a lot of the computer design work," Dirt Dynamics trail building partner Adam David said.

"It was about providing the locals with trails that catered to all abilities.

"There’s been a lot of nice regenerated bush that's been opened up and to get people to enjoy,"

Shuttle vans transported groups of bikers, and their bikes, throughout the day to the top of Bluff Hill, so they could start their descent down the mountain.

Carpark and infrastructure was completed and mountainbike signage was covered by the Southland Mountain Bike Club.

"This sort of trail building is just next level stuff. To actually ride them today, fully open with the gravel, and some of the ones over there where you look over Foveaux Strait, it's just superb," Mr Beadle said.