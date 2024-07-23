Driver 'rammed cop car' during pursuit

A driver who allegedly rammed a patrol car during a police pursuit in Invercargill was eventually brought to a stop by road spikes.

The 40-year-old man, who was driving with no lights on, failed to stop when signalled to on Wellesley Ave about 12:55am on Sunday, Inspector Mike Bowman said.

Officers followed the vehicle south on to Dee St before abandoning the pursuit owing to safety concerns.

Insp Bowman said during the pursuit the offender rammed a police vehicle, which sustained "very minor" damage.

Later that morning the vehicle was seen on Kelvin St and officers followed at a distance before deploying road spikes, stopping the car and taking the man into custody about 6am.

A 40-year-old Mataura man has been remanded in custody, and is due to reappear in the Invercargill District Court on August 13.

He is facing charges of failing to stop, driving while disqualified, resisting police, assaulting police, dangerous driving, and wilful damage.

Insp Bowman said no police or members of public were injured during the incident.