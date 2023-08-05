Drug offending racks up $65K

An Invercargill man had $65,000 deposited into his bank account over four months of drug offending, a court has heard.

Aden St John Stellard, 25, appeared in the Invercargill District Court this week after pleading guilty to representative charges of offering to supply methamphetamine and diazepam.

The quantity could not be accurately determined, but the defendant’s phone records showed a number of offers to people in Queenstown and Christchurch.

The man would source the drugs for his associates and get a commission, the court heard.

An investigation determined between May and August last year about $65,000 was deposited into Stellard’s account and he withdrew about $43,000.

Additional payments related to drug supply were close to $5000.

However, during the May-July period Stellard made only $5755 in legitimate earnings.

Earlier this week the defendant received a deferred sentence for 12 months on a charge of assault relating to his partner.

Counsel Peter Redpath argued for a sentence of home detention on the drug charges, to be served at the victim’s address.

Crown Prosecutor Olivia Taylor said a term of imprisonment was necessary for Stellard, especially as the assault on his partner had occurred while on bail.

"So your position is that a first-time offender, with low-level offending that was addiction driven, should go to prison?" Judge Paul Mabey KC asked.

As the assault had only attracted a deferred sentence, it did not preclude Stellard living with his partner.

"I will decide if [the address is] suitable — police will not, probation will not."

The victim was supportive of Stellard living at her address, the court heard.

Judge Mabey sentenced Stellard to five months’ home detention.

"That is not only appropriate, it is the law."

