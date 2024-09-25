Drugs and guns seized in Southland raid

A man has been arrested after a police raid on a Southland property netted party drugs, guns and cash.

Officers arrested the 28-year-old after finding an array of firearms, $1860 in cash, and 4.8 grams of MDMA, Detective Sergeant Mark McCloy said.

"Items consistent with drug supply" were also seized at the Winton property.

"This operation was designed to disrupt one of the sources of illicit drugs in our community.

"It was concerning to locate firearms being improperly and dangerously held," Det Sgt McCloy said.

The man has been remanded in custody due to reappear in the Invercargill District Court, on October 28 , on eight drug supply and driving related charges.