Saturday, 18 November 2023

Exercise to disrupt traffic

    1. Southland

    Southland police, alongside Search and Rescue partner agencies, are hosting a search and rescue exercise on Lake Te Anau today.

    The exercise will include a large number of vessel and helicopter movements.

    Motorists are advised there will be disruptions on the Te Anau — Manapouri Highway near the Marakura Wharf.

    Police thanked the community for their consideration while the exercise was in progress.