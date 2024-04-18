'Extremely sad': Vandals wreck public garden

Vandals have smashed glass and damaged a cactus garden in a "mindless act" which has closed part of Queens Park in Invercargill.

Invercargill City Council parks and recreation manager Caroline Rain said the glass at the Winter Gardens had been smashed and the Cacti House had been vandalised overnight.

"We’re incredibly disappointed," she said.

While the public could still visit Queens Park, the Winter Gardens, Cacti House and surrounding tracks were closed while the damage was repaired.

"It’s extremely sad to see that such a beautiful community space, which is enjoyed by all, has been damaged in a mindless act of vandalism."

Ms Rain thanked members of the public who had offered to help clean up these areas.

Police had been informed and the public was asked to contact them on 105 with any information.