Four hurt after fleeing driver crashes: police

Photo: ODT files

Four people have been injured - two critically - after a driver trying to evade officers hit another vehicle at an intersection in Invercargill, police say.

Police had tried to pull a driver over in Venus St, in the suburb of Georgetown, about 1.40am today.

However, the driver did not stop, and officers did not initiate a pursuit due to the manner of driving, Southern District Superintendent Jason Guthrie said in a statement.

"A short time later the vehicle travelled through the intersection of Janet and Ness Streets and collided with another vehicle. The crash also caused damage to a property," he said.

"One occupant of the fleeing vehicle has sustained critical injuries, and the other has sustained serious injuries.

"An occupant from the other vehicle has also sustained critical injuries, and another sustained minor injuries."

The Serious Crash Unit has examined the scene and the road remained closed.

Motorists were asked to avoid the area unless they were a resident.

The crash has been referred to the Independent Police Conduct Authority for investigation.

Police want to hear from anyone who saw the incident, or who might have dashcam or CCTV footage from the crash area the time of the crash.

People can make a report online or call 105. Please use reference number P060341410.

- APL