Flooding in Ardwick St in Gore last week. Photo: Ben Andrews

The Gore District Council is offering free dumping of flood-damaged items at transfer stations in Mataura and Gore.

Torrential rain last week caused stormwater and wastewater networks to be overwhelmed, resulting in significant surface flooding in the towns.

The clean-up began today for council staff and contractors who began collecting hundreds of sandbags put out on Thursday and Friday to protect people’s homes.

Jason Domigan, the council's general manager of critical services, said it would take some time before the total costs of the flood was known.

“A lot of roads have been badly scoured.”

The council is providing free dumping of flood-damaged items to help people whose homes were inundated.

All they need to do is collect a chit from the council’s main office and present it at the transfer stations.

“By using a chit system people can dump their flood-damaged items at a time that suits them,” Mr Domigan said.

Mataura residents can phone the council’s customer service team on (03) 209-0330 if they can’t get to Gore.

They will be able to pick up their chit from the Mataura service centre.