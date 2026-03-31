Fuel cost dire for farmers

Chris Dillon is facing the busiest time of year for his farm with an unwelcome guest in the form of gas prices nearly doubling for the farm in the space of three weeks. PHOTO: GERRIT DOPPENBERG

Arable farmers in Eastern Southland are facing the next few months with doubled fuel costs — inviting the question of whether it is possible, or even worth it, to harvest and plant new crops.

The arable farming sector was critical to the livestock sector and what the government had done so far had not helped a single farmer, Riversdale grain farmer Chris Dillon said.

Refined oil prices in New Zealand have skyrocketed in the past month following attacks on Iran by the United States and Israel, closing the Strait of Hormuz, a key logistical route for oil products.

New Zealand primarily imports petrol and diesel from South Korea and Singapore who source crude oil from the Middle East and the flow-on effects from the past three weeks of market uncertainty and supply line issues put the problem front and centre for one Southland farmer.

Mr Dillon said he was facing the busiest and most important time of year for himself and his business on his Riversdale farm — finishing up the current harvest and heading into five to six weeks of preparations for the next.

All hands and tractors, will be on deck.