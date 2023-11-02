Gore High School social worker stood down

A former Gore High School staff member is alleged to have sent inappropriate messages to a pupil. Photo: Google Maps

Police are investigating alleged inappropriate contact between a Gore High School staff member and one of its pupils.

The New Zealand Herald understands that intimate conversations and photos were allegedly shared between a female staffer and a senior school pupil.

It’s understood she was stood down during the last school holidays and did not return for term four.

Parents were given no explanation, including the father of the pupil in question.

"I’m just finding out about it," said the pupil’s father who cannot be identified for the sake of privacy of the pupil.

He visited the school on Tuesday and was no further ahead, he said.

"They have given me nothing."

Gore High School staff received an internal email last month warning them not to listen to hearsay and gossip.

The staff member hasn’t been at school since, the Herald understands.

The worker did not respond to a request for comment.

Police confirmed they are investigating a Gore High School employee.

"Police are continuing to look into a matter reported to us involving people at a Southland school," a spokesperson said.

"Our inquiries are ongoing and, as such, we cannot make further comment at this time."

School principal John McKinlay declined to comment, directing media to the chairperson of the board, Brendon Harrex.

Asked whether the woman had been stood down immediately, McKinlay would not say.

"I can’t answer anything to do with that," McKinlay said.

"I have nothing to say. All I am going to say is you should talk to Brendon, he is the chairperson of the board."

Harrex replied to the Herald’s questions in writing.

"It is our school policy not to make public comment on any student matters to ensure we protect the privacy of our young people, and it is not in their interests for us to do so," he said.

Harrex added: "If ever there are any serious issues raised within our school, we strive to handle these appropriately and responsibly, and in accordance with legislation and Ministry of Education requirements and/or expectations.

"Whenever needed we seek expert advice to ensure that we act in line with best practice, and we work closely with any other external agencies that may be appropriate – depending on the situation, these may include Police, Ministry of Education, New Zealand School Trustees Association, Netsafe or community organisations.

"We are confident that our employment policies and procedures, including reference and safety checks, are robust, fit for purpose and in line with legislation and other schools throughout the country.

"We strive to act promptly and properly when matters of student wellbeing and safety are raised. We are confident that we have good pastoral care systems within our school in order to provide support to our students as and when required."

The chairman would not say whether the pupil and their family had been offered support and counselling.

He said the board has policies around student welfare and they are updated in accordance with legislation and "as part of our ongoing review cycle".

Netsafe, an online safety organisation, was also looking into it, as well as the Ministry of Education.

The ministry’s southern leader Nancy Bell said all matters needed to be directed to the school’s board of trustees.

"We have contacted the school and offered our support if they need it."