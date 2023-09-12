Guns and stolen property seized in Gore raids

Items recovered by police in Gore during a raid on alleged drug and firearms dealers. Photo: Police / Supplied

Seven people face court appearances after police raids in eastern Southland netted guns, drugs and stolen property.

Gore police executed 19 search warrants in an operation targeting offending involving firearms, Southland Area Commander Inspector Mike Bowman said.

"This operation targeted a number of individuals identified as being allegedly unlawfully possessing and supplying firearms in the eastern Southland area following a number of incidents involving firearms that occurred in the area earlier this year."

Three firearms, cannabis plants from two of the properties and over $8000 worth of stolen property were seized, he said.

The charges filed related to unlawful possession and supply of firearms and ammunition, receiving stolen property, and possession and supply of methamphetamine and cannabis.

Seven people, aged 30, 31, 34, 36, 37, 38 and 44 would due to reappear in the Gore District Court in the coming months.

"These arrests and charges should send a message to those members of the community engaging in this kind of offending, that police will be knocking on their door any time," he said.