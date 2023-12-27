Happy campers

PHOTO: NINA TAPU

Undeterred by the grey skies, this happy trio were pleased to have pitched their tent at Invercargill’s Central City Camping Park. Elan Son with his daughter Deborah, 10, and son Aiden, 7, made the trip from Christchurch and are rapt to be spending their Christmas vacation in the area. The Son family visit a different camping ground every year, so their first visit at the site ticked another one off their list. Mr Son said it had been relaxing "and good time for the family to be together".

By Nina Tapu