Harvard dream hitch due to Trump decree

Michelle Findlater’s dreams of attending Harvard University have been thrown into limbo.

The Invercargill woman has completed her online studies with the prestigious university,

but her enrolment for a two-day course in the 2025-26 year is now in doubt after a dispute between the university and US President Donald Trump resulted in a directive preventing foreign students from enrolling in the student exchange and visitor programme.

She said she had been able to complete three required online courses after receiving a Janet Lane MNZM Scholarship from the Motor Industry Training Organisation but hoped to complete a two-day on-campus course in Boston, Massachusetts.

But the US government and the university had clashed after the institution refused to limit pro-Palestinian protests, and remove its diversity, equity and inclusion policies.

Harvard had been warned in April that the ability to host international students could be revoked as a consequence of its stand.

"I’m not sure how it’s going to affect me ...

"I’m halfway through now, so it’d be nice to finish that off.

"I may have to complete it all online rather than heading over, which would be disappointing ... we’ll just have to cross the bridge when we get there."

Ms Findlater and her family had hoped to combine her on-campus education stint with a family holiday.

"... it would be fantastic for the kids to see mum go to Harvard."

Part of her objective to attend the university was "just for the experience and the people you’d meet".

"I’m being optimistic the powers that be can see some sense."

Ms Findlater said the American university year was different from New Zealand’s and the course she was completing was professionally based and the 2025-26 course was yet to be released.

There had been no correspondence from the university, but she hoped to learn more when she started next year’s enrolment.

The former Menzies College student now heads Southern Automobiles as its dealer principal after starting in the motor trade as an auto electrician in her 20s.

Ms Findlater said the calibre of training and people she met online had made her classes, which ran from 3am to 6.30am (NZ time), "well worth it".

"I’m hoping it continues."

— Toni McDonald