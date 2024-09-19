Heavy rain, snow for Milford Rd

milford_area_sept_19.png The Milford Road area late this afternoon. PHOTO: MILFORD ROAD ALLIANCE

A "significant amount" of heavy rain and snow is forecast for the Milford Rd from Friday afternoon, and the highway will open for just three hours.

State Highway 94 was closed from East Gate (Hollyford) to The Chasm at 5pm today due to snow. MetService said up to 5cm of snow had been forecast to fall near the summit in the afternoon and evening.

More snow was likely from late Friday morning and during the afternoon, and up to 10cm of snow may accumulate near the Homer Tunnel.

Milford Road Alliance said the Southland highway would open at 9am and close at noon due to "significant rain and snow from late morning" as well as thunderstorms.

"The road will remain closed from midday Friday until mid-morning Saturday at this stage."

More snow and heavy rain was expected over the weekend.

The avalanche hazard is low.