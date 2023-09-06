Historic Invercargill building gutted by fire

A historic building in Invercargill's Pall Mall Arcade was gutted by fire overnight. Photo: Facebook / Richard Stone

Several people were treated for smoke inhalation after fire gutted a historic building in the centre of Invercargill overnight.

Eight fire crews and a ground unit were called to the Pall Mall Arcade building on Dee St, just before 1am.

Video shot at the scene shows metres-high flames streaming from the windows of the building, with noises like gunshots popping in the background.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said the three-storey building was from the 1860s. The fire was well-involved on both the first and second floors when firefighters arrived.

About six people were evacuated, all of whom were treated for smoke inhalation. One person also suffered superficial burns to their limbs, the spokesperson said.

RNZ reported one person had been taken to hospital in a serious condition.

Fire crews remained at the scene on Wednesday morning. Photo: Luisa Girao

The blaze was now controlled and it had not spread to other buildings, which was due to good work by crews, the Fenz spokesperson said.

An investigator was on the scene, and there would be significant delays around Dee St for some time this morning.