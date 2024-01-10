Hungry hound almost burns the house down

A fire safety officer at the scene of the blaze in Mataura yesterday. Photo: Ben Andrews

A Southland family is thanking their smoke alarms, but not their dog, for saving their lives after a fire gutted their Mataura home yesterday.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) said the dog, a cocker spaniel, somehow turned on an element that had a pot of oil sitting on it.

It's thought the dog was searching for food on the oven.

Once the oil in the pot reached ignition temperature, flames reached the rangehood filters and spread the fire rapidly throughout the home.

The family was alerted to the fire thanks to their smoke alarms, and were able to get out in time.

"If they didn’t have their smoke alarms, the outcome of this fire could have been far worse," Fenz Senior Risk Reduction Advisor and Specialist Fire Investigator Murray Milne-Maresca said.

"It spread quickly throughout the home and was well ablaze by the time our first crew got there around six minutes after the 111 calls came in."

Commenting on the fact a dog had started the fire, Milne-Maresca said it was the first time he had heard of such a thing.

"We often hear of canines alerting occupants to a fire, but this dog starting a fire highlighted the fact that you just never know how a fire might start in your home.

"It really underlines the importance of having working smoke alarms, as well as a 3-step escape plan, because a house fire can kill in less than three minutes," he says.

"You have to have a way of being alerted to a fire, and you have to know how to get out if the worst does happen to you."

Plan your fire escape online at: https://www.fireandemergency.nz/home-fire-safety/creating-an-escape-plan/