Information sought on flares fired near town

Invercargill police want to speak to anybody who has information about flares that were let off on Saturday night near Te Anau.

Shortly before 10pm, police received reports of three red parachute flares being seen between the Te Anau township and Dome Island.

Search and Rescue were advised, and Southern Lakes Helicopters assisted a night search, where night vision and thermal equipment was used.

Inquiries with people camping in the area did not lead to the source of the flares, and no distress calls were received by Maritime Radio.

Invercargill police search and rescue co-ordinator Sergeant Alun Griffiths appealed for any information or sightings that might help locate the source of the flares.

"It is possible that someone had let off flares and was not in distress.

"If that is the case, we encourage them to come forward to negate the need for further investigation and search efforts."

— Staff reporter