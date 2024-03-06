Invercargill intersection safety plan hits road block

Invercargill city councillors have discussed the merits of a raised safety platform this week, similar to this one in Auckland. Invercargill City Council/Supplied

A plan to install a raised safety platform at a busy Invercargill intersection has come to a crashing halt following objections from councillors.

On Tuesday, a follow-up report regarding upgrades to the Yarrow Street and Lindisfarne Street intersection was brought before the council on the back of a robust discussion earlier in the month.

The intersection in question had been identified as "high-risk" by the council, with 18 crashes recorded over the past five years.

But councillors took exception to a proposed 75mm raised platform and asked for consideration that it be removed from the design.

This week, councillor Grant Dermody reiterated his discontent with the proposed design, saying he was supportive of installing lights at the intersection but not the “speed bump”.

“This is a major arterial route both ways," he said.

“It seems to me that we’re trialling something where we shouldn’t be.”

Cr Ria Bond backed up Cr Dermody, saying the platform would reduce speed down to 30km/hr in an area which was 50km/hr.

She also feared installing the platform could create uncertainty for foot traffic.

“People treat those raised platforms like they’re actually pedestrian crossings,” Bond said.

“I’m really quite cautious about the fact we could be adding to some serious confusion.”

Mana whenua representative Evelyn Cook took a different view, saying the proposed design sent a message to citizens about being more careful on the roads.

“I don’t have any opposition to it, and I think it’s going to be one of those things which will become more common as we upgrade our city intersections."

Ultimately, councillors voted to proceed without the raised platform, despite information from Hamilton City Council showing the positive impact they'd had up north.

According to the council, the number and severity of crashes had “dropped significantly” in places where the platforms were installed.

The council’s information also showed the chances of an adult pedestrian surviving being hit by a car increased from 10 percent to 90 percent when the vehicle was travelling at 30km/hr as opposed to 50km/hr.

Upgrades to the intersection are budgeted in the council’s long term plan and partially funded by Waka Kotahi/NZTA, provided they are completed by June 30.

The cost of the upgrades — including the platform — was set at $400,000.

- LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air