Invercargill taxi involved in serious crash

Emergency services have rushed to what appears to be a serious crash involving a taxi in central Invercargill.
Police have cordoned off the area where a taxi has crashed into a traffic light and another car at the corner of Deveron and Esk Streets.
Two fire appliances, an ambulance and five police cars are at the scene.
A tarpaulin has been placed over the taxi and emergency services staff were working inside the car.