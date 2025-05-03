Legal review delaying Lake2Lake

It may be some time before any work is done on the extension to the Lake2Lake trail in Southland.

The Fiordland Trail Trust said last month it had opted to pause the construction work from Patience Bay to Sinclair Rd as it was waiting for a decision from the Department of Conservation about an amendment for which it applied in December.

The trust worked with a specialist herpetologist in October and, during this time, part of the vegetation was also cleared.

After finding no evidence of the Southland green skink, which triggered the need for a plan, the trust sought an amendment with Doc to allow construction to the originally consented 3m trail formation, Mr Boniface said last month.

"We proceeded to construct from Patience Bay up to Sinclair Rd within the conditions that the wildlife permit set for us and we have got to a point where we have applied for an amendment to those conditions to enable us to build a safe two-way trail," he said.

"We have not had that approval. There are some complications around the Wildlife Act being challenged ... and I think our application for the amendment has been caught up in all of that."

Department of Conversation Te Anau operations manager John Lucas confirmed the application had been assessed.

But a court decision had thrown a spanner in the works.

"There is likely to be a delay due to the recent High Court decision requiring a review of Wildlife Act legislation. The Fiordland Trail Trust application to construct a 3m trail on Public Conservation Land requires permission issued under the Wildlife Act for the disturbance/killing of wildlife."

The decision referred to a case over Mt Messenger in the North Island. The High Court ruled the Doc permit for the Mt Messenger bypass project, which allowed the killing of protected wildlife, was unlawful.

Doc said in a recent statement the decision had implications for other projects that involve potentially incidental killing of wildlife.

While the ruling does not require immediate cessation of activities for existing Wildlife Act authorisations, operators must now take all reasonable steps to avoid harming wildlife.— APL