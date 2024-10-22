Lego creations impress at Brick Show

Brothers Jayden (left), 12, and Luke, 10, Hunt, of Auckland, took time out with their family to visit Southland’s 10th annual Brick Show at the weekend. PHOTO: TONI MCDONALD

If it can be imagined — it can be built.

Model-makers at the 10th Southland Brick Show in Invercargill proved the flexibility of building with Lego at the event by building cranes, trains, cars, boats, a working model sawmill and an entire Game of Thrones scene.

But these were just a few among more than 100 displays of inspired creations over the weekend.

Southland Brick Show event organiser Gavin Evans said the event allowed people to showcase their creations to the public.

Entrants came from as far away as Wellington and as close as one block away. But others had also come from Christchurch, Dunedin, Central Otago and wider Southland.

It was surprising how many people enjoyed playing and creating with Lego, Mr Evans said.

"It’s one of those hobbies that a lot of people have in the closet.

"At home they build Lego ... but it’s quite a big step to come out in public and say ‘this is me as an adult fan of Lego’."

Lego Users Group membership often received a boost after an event where people had seen creations and chatted with exhibitors, he said.

Mr Evans said he was thrilled with the support from the Southland public.

While the family-friendly $2 entry fee kept the event affordable, that money would be gifted to Youthline, Life Education and the Ronald McDonald family room at Southland Hospital, he said.

Brothers Jayden and Luke Hunt, who were visiting Invercargill with their family, were impressed by the displays.

Their father, Tony, said it was one of the better displays he had seen.

— Toni McDonald