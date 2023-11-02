Lucky escape as train collides with car in Southland

One person was taken to hospital with moderate injuries after the crash. Photo: Ben Andrews

One person is fortunate to have only suffered moderate injuries after a car collided with a train south of Mataura this morning.

A police spokeswoman said they were called at about 8.15am to Gibson Rd, next to the intersection with State Highway 1.

"Fortunately the driver of the car is reported to have only moderate injuries."

Two St John vehicles also attended the crash, one road ambulance and one rapid response vehicle.

The patient was taken to Southland Hospital.

Waka Kotahi NZTA said traffic was slowed to 30kmh on SH1 after the incident and access from SH1 to Gibson Rd was closed.