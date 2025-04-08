Major power cut hits Invercargill

Trevor Nelson of T&L Motors was facing a mission impossible trying to fill his petrol canisters during the power cut. Photo: Toni McDonald

A major power cut has hit Invercargill's central business district and adjoining areas this morning.

Electricity cut out around 9.45am affecting shops and businesses in the centre of town and the nearby industrial area.

While power has been restored to some areas other customers are reporting they are still without electricity.

PowerNet said an outage occurred affecting a wide range of customers on the Invercargill network after a power pole went down in near the recycling centre at about 9.30am.

"While PowerNet was able to restore power to the area around 10.15am, a further fault has occurred.

"We are working to investigate the cause and restore power to all affected customers."

Invercargill City Council said the city's library was closed because of the outage.

It was hoped power would be fully restored by 1pm.

Shops on Esk St have resorted to cash transactions with eftpos not operating.