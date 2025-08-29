More snow on way for Milford Road

Snow at Milford's Gertrude Valley on Friday. Photo: Milford Road Alliance webcam

The road to one of the country's key tourist drawcards looks set to cop a big dump of snow this weekend.

MetService says the summit of the Milford Road (State Highway 94) could get up to 20cm of snow overnight and tomorrow.

The forecaster has issued a road snow warning for the highway, which is the road into Milford Sound, valid for 33 hours from 2pm today.

The highway was closed overnight. It is open today but is scheduled to close overnight again from 5pm.

A road snow warning is also in place for the Crown Range Road, for three hours from 3pm today. However, MetService says another period of snow is possible late on Saturday and the warning may be extended.

Further north, SH7 between Springs Junction and Lewis Pass has reopened after being closed because of snow earlier today.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi is urging people to drive with care on snow-affected roads.

- Allied Media