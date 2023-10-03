Murder-accused who breached bail hands himself in

Naya Ropiu Fabian Wharekura. Photo: NZ Police

A man who is accused of a murder in Invercargill and was being sought by the police since last month has handed himself.

Naya Ropiu Fabian Wharekura breached his electronic bail conditions in Ngaruawahia in the Waikato and police had a warrant for his arrest issued since September 15.

He was accused and charged with murder after a stabbing near the Invercargill District Court in Don St on April 23 last year, which killed Chad Parekura.

Wharekura was also charged with the attempted murder of Jazz Austin McGregor.

Police said Wharekura handed himself in in Hamilton on Saturday.

He is due to reappear in the High Court at Invercargill on October 17.