New boat ramp construction under way

Work has started on a new boat ramp in Bluff. PHOTO: ICC

The construction of a new boat ramp is under way in Bluff.

Commercial diving and marine contracting company Sub Aqua Solutions yesterday was installing piles that will support the new ramp and pontoons.

Invercargill City Council infrastructure group manager Erin Moogan said the current ramp had deteriorated and was no longer fit for purpose, restricting the types of boats that could launch from it.

The new design included a boat ramp that extended past the current one, and two floating pontoons on either side that would be able to withstand all weather conditions.

It was great to see the project officially begin, Ms Moogan said.

The final design was being worked on but the installation of piles and caisson had started.

"Bluff is the gateway to Rakiura [Stewart Island] and beyond, and I envision this ramp to draw boaties from all over the country to enjoy everything that Southland has to offer both on land and on water," she said.

The floating pontoons would feature safety lights, an electrical outlet and a tap with fresh water.

The pontoons had been designed to withstand the harsh weather Southland was known for, and because it floated, it would rise and fall with the tide, no matter how extreme.

The boat ramp would remain open while work was under way. However, there might be short periods where it needed to be closed for public safety.

Stage 1 of the project, which included the pontoons and gangways, was expected to be finished early next year.